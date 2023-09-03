TAMUC – Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team suffered a 6-0 defeat at LSU on Sunday afternoon, hosted at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers, receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll, have just one loss on the season, while the Lions are 1-4-1 on the season with two matches left in non-conference play.

LSU had 14 shots in the first half, and the Lions kept the match scoreless for the first 22 minutes until Sage Glover scored off an assist from Ida Hermannsdottir and Mollie Baker in the 23rd minute.

The Tigers added another goal in the 44th minute, with Raelyn Prince heading in a goal from Jordan Johnson. Britney Bertram scored on an assist from Caley Swierenga and Prince in the 53rd minute.

The goals for LSU continued in the 58th minute, with Kelsey Major scoring on an assist from Swierenga, while two goals to end the match came in quick succession. Rammie Noel scored in the 84th minute, and Major added her second goal in the 86th minute on an assist from Laney Gonzales.

The Lions were outshot 26-3 in the match, with LSU shooting 13 shots on goal, while A&M-Commerce had none. A shot each came from Hannah Bell (Duncanville), Nia Chacon (Rowlett-Sachse), and Melissa Storey (Tyne and Wear, England) for the Lions.

Gillian McKenzie (Mesquite Horn) saved three shots in the first half, while Sophia Dean (Spring – Grand Oaks) stopped three in the second half. Both played one half each.

The 26 shots allowed by A&M-Commerce are the most since 29 against Lamar in the Southland Conference Tournament championship match last season. The six goals allowed against the Tigers match the amount allowed at Colorado last season.

UP NEXT

The Lions take on two University of Texas System schools to close out non-conference play, playing at UTSA on Thursday at 7:00 pm and hosting UTEP on Sunday at 1:00 pm.