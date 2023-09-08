TAMUC – Sports

Photo - Sara Carpenter
Lion Football takes a trip to California to face No. 9/8 Hornets.
COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is headed to California for the first time in the 2000s when it faces nationally ranked Sacramento State on Saturday night.
WHO: Sacramento State at A&M-Commerce
WHERE: Sacramento, Calif. | Hornet Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, September 9 | 9 p.m. PDT, 7 p.m. CDT
RECORDS: The Hornets are 1-0 on the season, and the Lions are 0-1.
RANKINGS: Sac State is ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Lions are unranked.
LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network – KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)
LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+ | https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/eventCalendarId/401540286
LIVE STATS: https://statb.us/v/tame/472711
A&M-COMMERCE ENTERS SECOND YEAR IN NCAA DIVISION I FCS
• The Lions begin the second season in NCAA Division I FCS this week against UC Davis.
• It is also the second season for the Lions in the Southland Conference and the first under coach Clint Dolezel.
• A&M-Commerce will be eligible for FCS Playoffs during the 2026 season.
Lions face UTSA, UTEP to close out non-conference
COMMERCE – Only two more matches remain for the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team before the start of conference play, and they come against UTSA and UTEP this weekend.
LIONS’ WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Date
Time
Opponent
Coverage
Thursday, September 7, 7:00 pm at UTSA
Sunday, September 10, 1:00 pm vs. UTEP
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE LIONS
The Lions begin Southland action at A&M-Corpus Christi on September 17.
A LOOK BACK AT LAST WEEK’S ACTION
A&M-Commerce suffered two losses last week on the trip to Louisiana at ULM and LSU. Hannah Bell (Duncanville) was the lone goal scorer for the Lions on the trip.
A HISTORIC WIN OVER GOLDEN HURRICANE
Scoring once in each half and posting a shutout in net against Tulsa gave the Lions a 2-0 win, their first in 2023. It is also A&M-Commerce’s first non-conference win in the Division I era.
DEAN, RAMIREZ EARN SLC RECOGNITION
Sophia Dean (Spring – Grand Oaks) and Kaydence Ramirez (Waxahachie) received Southland Conference Players of the Week honors last week. Dean played all 180 minutes and collected a shutout over Tulsa, while Ramirez scored the match-winner against the Golden Hurricane.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Date
Goalkeeper
Defensive
Offensive
August 22
Makenzie Hall, UIW
Eve Clarkson, UIW
Kelsey Fuller, Southeastern
August 29
Sophia Dean, A&M-Commerce
Ellie-Mae Sanford, UIW
Kaydence Ramirez, A&M-Commerce
September 5
Kennedy Stelling, A&M-Corpus Christi
Lauren Andre, Nicholls
Maggie Murray, A&M-Corpus Christi