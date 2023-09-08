TAMUC – Sports

Photo - Sara Carpenter

Lion Football takes a trip to California to face No. 9/8 Hornets.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is headed to California for the first time in the 2000s when it faces nationally ranked Sacramento State on Saturday night.

WHO: Sacramento State at A&M-Commerce

WHERE: Sacramento, Calif. | Hornet Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, September 9 | 9 p.m. PDT, 7 p.m. CDT

RECORDS: The Hornets are 1-0 on the season, and the Lions are 0-1.

RANKINGS: Sac State is ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Lions are unranked.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network – KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+ | https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/eventCalendarId/401540286

LIVE STATS: https://statb.us/v/tame/472711

GAME NOTES: TAMUC | SAC

A&M-COMMERCE ENTERS SECOND YEAR IN NCAA DIVISION I FCS

• The Lions begin the second season in NCAA Division I FCS this week against UC Davis.

• It is also the second season for the Lions in the Southland Conference and the first under coach Clint Dolezel.

• A&M-Commerce will be eligible for FCS Playoffs during the 2026 season.

Lions face UTSA, UTEP to close out non-conference

COMMERCE – Only two more matches remain for the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team before the start of conference play, and they come against UTSA and UTEP this weekend.

LIONS’ WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Date

Time

Opponent

Coverage

Thursday, September 7, 7:00 pm at UTSA

ESPN+ | Live Stats

Sunday, September 10, 1:00 pm vs. UTEP

ESPN+ | Live Stats

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE LIONS

The Lions begin Southland action at A&M-Corpus Christi on September 17.

A LOOK BACK AT LAST WEEK’S ACTION

A&M-Commerce suffered two losses last week on the trip to Louisiana at ULM and LSU. Hannah Bell (Duncanville) was the lone goal scorer for the Lions on the trip.

A HISTORIC WIN OVER GOLDEN HURRICANE

Scoring once in each half and posting a shutout in net against Tulsa gave the Lions a 2-0 win, their first in 2023. It is also A&M-Commerce’s first non-conference win in the Division I era.

DEAN, RAMIREZ EARN SLC RECOGNITION

Sophia Dean (Spring – Grand Oaks) and Kaydence Ramirez (Waxahachie) received Southland Conference Players of the Week honors last week. Dean played all 180 minutes and collected a shutout over Tulsa, while Ramirez scored the match-winner against the Golden Hurricane.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Date

Goalkeeper

Defensive

Offensive

August 22

Makenzie Hall, UIW

Eve Clarkson, UIW

Kelsey Fuller, Southeastern

August 29

Sophia Dean, A&M-Commerce

Ellie-Mae Sanford, UIW

Kaydence Ramirez, A&M-Commerce

September 5

Kennedy Stelling, A&M-Corpus Christi

Lauren Andre, Nicholls

Maggie Murray, A&M-Corpus Christi