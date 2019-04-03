TAMUT – News

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to Host Guest Lecturer via Skype

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement will host a Skype lecture with guest speaker Cael M. Keegan, Ph.D. The talk will take place on April 4 from 4:00 pm until 5:30 pm and will be held in University Center room 210. The event is free and open to the public.

The discussion will focus on Femme Fatales and Queer Representation in Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s 1996 film, “Bound.” Cáel M. Keegan is an Assistant Professor of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Liberal Studies at Grand Valley State University. His research focuses on the analysis of transgender cultural production–its sensorial aesthetics, politics, and histories. Throughout his career, he has published multiple articles on transgender and queer cinema, television, literature, visual media, and photography.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.