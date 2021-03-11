TAMUT – Sports

STRONG PITCHING PROPELS EAGLES PAST JARVIS

The Eagles took on Jarvis Christian once again Thursday afternoon at George Dobson Field in Texarkana, TX. TAMUT would take both games on the day with solid pitching performances from Jared Davis (SR/Houston, TX) in Game 1 and Trevor Stone (JR/Fort Worth, TX) in Game 2. The Eagles are now 6-0 against JCC this season. With the win, the Eagles improve to 13-7 on the year.

Game 1

Eagles 6 – Bulldogs 1

box: http://bit.ly/2PRW9bT

Jared Davis got the nod on the mound making his 6th start of the season. Davis was lights out, striking out ten bulldogs in a complete game five hitters, only giving up one run.

The Bulldogs struck first, scoring a run in the first. TAMUT would answer back with a run of their own on an RBI single by Hunter Reid, scoring Jack Skinner (JR/Hoquiam, WA) from third, making it 1-1 after one inning of play.

The Eagles would score three runs in the second, the first coming by way of a Chris McGinty (JR/Huntsville, TX) solo home run to lead off the inning. After a Tyler Black flies out, Wyatt Stavinoha (JR/Columbus, TX) singled, followed by an Angel Mauricio (SR/Oxnard, CA) walk. Jack Skinner would then come up and hit a hard ground ball to the first baseman, who mishandled it, allowing two runs to score, extending the Eagle lead to 4-1.

TAMUT tacked on two more runs in the 4th. Stavinoha doubled to the left, and Mauricio singled to put runners on 1st and second with one out. Skinner laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners and set up Mateo Martinez (JR/Orland, CA) for RBI single scoring Stavinoha and Ruston Bult (FR/Winnsboro, TX), who was running for Mauricio. The Eagles ended the fourth with a 6-1 lead, and that would be all TAMUT needed for the win.

W: Jared Davis – 7IP, 10 K’s, 5 H, 2 BB, ER

Hunter Reid (FR/Plano, TX) – 2-3, 2B, RBI,

Wyatt Stavinoha – 2-3, 2B, 2R

Jack Skinner – 2 RBI

Game 2

Eagles 11- Bulldogs 5

box:https://bit.ly/3vglLzw

Trevor Stone earned the win in game two going 6 2/3 innings giving up eight hits and five runs while striking out seven and no walks.

The Bulldogs once again scored first, this time in the second inning on a Noah Herring solo home run right-center. The Eagles, like in Game 1, had an answer by scoring two runs of their own in the bottom half of the second inning on a Jack Skinner 2-RBI single for a 2-1 lead.

JCC scored a single run in the top of the third on an Armond Barrios home run. TAMUT would have their best offensive inning of the night in the bottom of the third, plating six runs on five hits. Cole Chambers (SR/Graham, WA) led off on a single and then stole second. Hunter Reid then singled to the left, advancing Chambers to third. TJ Krause (FR/Texarkana, TX) grounded out, scoring Chambers for an RBI. After a single by Wyatt Stavinoha and Ethan Rodriguez’s walk (SO/Kyle, TX), Ryan Peterson (JR/Payallup, WA) blasted a double to the right, scoring two. The Eagles scored two more runs on RBI’s from Jack Skinner and Austin Majorsky (FR/Reno, NV), extending the TAMUT lead to 6-1 after three innings.

The Eagles surged for three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, two of those runs coming from a Chambers single scoring Tyler Black (JR/Reno, NV) and Majorsky. Jarvis tried to battle back, scoring three runs with two outs in the top of the 7th, but Michael Sikorski (FR/Texarkana, TX) would come in and get Joshua Romero to ground out to end the game with the Eagles on top 11-5.

WP: Stone

Cole Chambers – 2-3, 2RBI, R, SB

Jack Skinner 1-3, 3 RBI

Ryan Peterson – 1-1,2B, 2 RBI

Tyler Black – 1-2, 3R