TAMUT – Sports

A&M-Texarkana Announces New Tennis Coach

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently named Jim Turley as the new head coach of the university tennis teams. As the new coach, Turley will oversee both the men’s and women’s tennis programs.

Jim has been coaching tennis for over 25 years and was named the Director of Tennis for Texarkana College in 2014. A certified Level One tennis instructor, Jim also currently works as a Community Tennis Director for the United States Tennis Association through the Arkansas Tennis Association.

“Jim Turley brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in the world of tennis which will benefit each of our student-athletes,” said Michael Galvan, A&M-Texarkana’s Athletic Director. “We are extremely fortunate to share our tennis program with Coach Turley and look forward to continuing the success of previous years under his guidance.”

A&M-Texarkana competes in intercollegiate athletics as a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference. The university fields teams in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, and softball.