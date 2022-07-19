Terror Suspects At The Border

The latest border report reveals that federal agents caught six people flagged on the terror watch list in June. Former Border Patrol Chief Victor Manjarrez says that is likely the tip of the iceberg. He teaches at the University of Texas in El Paso and says that the so-called get-a-ways pose a sizeable national security threat. The six illegal immigrants flagged in June bring the total to 56 for the current fiscal year. That’s nearly double the 30 they caught combined in the previous four years.