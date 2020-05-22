Texarkana Chamber – News

Ritter Communications staff present a check for $25,000 to the Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation to assist with the COVID-19 Business Support Program. (Left to right: Philip McDowell, Chad Bennett, Joey Martin, Roderick Hall, and Michelle City)

In the past year of working at the Chamber, I haven’t been more excited about a press release than this one! The Texarkana Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation, along with several other local foundations and businesses, has raised $75,000 to assist small businesses in the community. The COVID-19 Business Support Program will help Chamber member businesses with less than 30 full-time employees with a grant equaling no more than $1,000. Companies can use the funding for personal protection equipment, utility bills, such as gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, and phone services, or other significant business operating needs such as rent.

The grant application is on our website: www.texarkana.org If anyone would like to donate to the fund, they can contact me at nhaywood@texarkana.org

