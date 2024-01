Photo – Jay Janner – Austin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that his agency will stop fighting a whistleblower lawsuit by four former top executives. The AG fired the executives in 2020 after they accused the attorney general of corruption. The change of heart came after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Paxton, his top deputy, chief of staff, and a senior advisor must answer questions under oath about what led to the 2020 firings of the whistleblowers.