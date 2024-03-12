Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office In Hopkins County Wants Community’s Opinions

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Hopkins County wants to invite you to our Community Forum March 21, 2024 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center located in Sulphur Springs, Texas at 1200 Houston Street. Developing educational programs based on community needs is the foundation of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s success. Providing solutions to county problems and issues allows AgriLife Extension to remain viable to constituents. What could be more important to AgriLife Extension than listening to its “customers” – the people of Texas?

Our ability to meet educational needs depends on knowing what citizens see as their issues that impact their lives. There is no way to know the answers to these questions unless they are asked. The Texas Community Futures Forum (TCFF) is designed to do just this. TCFF is just one part of the issue identification process. Other processes to collect information include, but are not limited to: State and National Trends, Commodity/Industry Groups, State and Federal Mandates and Emerging Issues.

The issues identified are to be part of your county educational plan. You should discuss these issues with county committees, task forces, regional leadership, and subject matter specialists to determine the appropriate action for educational programming. Moreover, they should be shared with other agencies and educational groups to see if a program partnership can be formed to address the issue. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is unique because it has faculty in every county in the state who are dedicated to educating Texans in many areas of need. This uniqueness provides an opportunity to bring together the people of Texas, other service agencies, and educational groups to help provide solutions to the problems and issues facing Texans. Remember the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service provides innovative solutions at the intersection of agriculture, natural resources, youth and health, thereby improving the well-being of individuals, families, businesses and communities through education and service.

Please RSVP by calling 903-885-3443 by March 12, 2024. Lunch will be provided to those who RSVP.