Paris Police Report For Monday, March 11

Friday afternoon at 3:35, Paris ISD’s Resource Officer (SRO) requested assistance in the 600 block of South Collegiate Drive. Officers found a traffic hazard, a subject in his motorized wheelchair had wheeled down the sidewalk in front of the school and had stopped in the exit driveway to the school, blocking it and refusing to move, not allowing vehicles to leave. The subject had punched the SRO in the head and had grabbed his lanyard, damaging it. Officers were able to clear the driveway. The subject was allowed to leave and not arrested at this time due to his medical conditions.

Rodil Betancourth

A Paris Officer responded to the 400 block of SW 17th Friday night, where a female caller claimed an intoxicated male had busted out her residence windows. The officer found Rodil Betancourth, 28, drunk and observed damaged windows. The homeowner did not want to press charges. Officers arrested Bethancourth and booked him for an outstanding Felony Lamar County Warrant-Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info Items, less than five, Lamar County Warrant Driver License/ID False, Judgement NISI and on-view Public Intoxication.

Saturday morning at 1:40, someone fired shots in the area of the 300 block of Clement Road. Paris Officers spoke with a Security Guard on the scene, who advised some individuals had gotten into a fight and, as they were leaving, began shooting guns into the air. Spent shell casings were located in the area, and the incident is under investigation.

Sunday afternoon at 3:35, officers conducted a fraud investigation in the 3600 block of Lamar Avenue—someone called in a prescription for Xanax from a doctor’s office. The female caller showed her driver’s license and picked up the prescription. A victim later called the pharmacy and stated that a prescription was showing on her pharmacy app that was not prescribed to her by her doctor and that no one was authorized to pick up a prescription in her name.

Rickey Glen Walters

A Paris Officer patrolled the 200 block of NE 6th at 9:34 Sunday night. That was when Rickey Glen Walters, 62, jumped off his bicycle and appeared waving the officer down as if he needed assistance. Walters stated that he had dropped something in the roadway and believed it was under the patrol unit. The officer observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Walters, who appeared frantic and not making much sense. A consensual search of Walters led to his arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.

Paris Police Department responded to 163 Calls for Service, Arrested 13 adults, and made 20 Traffic Stops ending Sunday, March 10.

Public Information Officer

Records Clerk – Alice Webb