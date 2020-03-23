Texas A&M AgriLife Information

Unfortunately, due to the newest restrictions released by the Texas A&M System and Texas AgriLife Extension, we must cancel all face-to-face programs through mid-April. It will include our April Cattlemen’s meeting that would have been April 21. This meeting was going to be a CEU. We were authorized to host a webinar (online classroom) in the event a CEU is canceled because of COVID19. However, I know we are here in a small town in east Texas, some of us in heavily wooded areas, and not everyone utilizes the internet or has strong enough internet to participate in a webinar. We would likely use the Webex or Microsoft Teams software system.

IF THIS IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD BE INTERESTED IN, PLEASE EMAIL ME DIRECTLY

We tentatively have a multi-county beef and forage program set for May 15 to be at the Priefert Airport Hangar in Mount Pleasant. At this time, we have not canceled May meetings. Of course, this is likely to change, but I wanted you to remind you if we do not have to postpone it! There would be 1-2 CEUs offered at this event.

During this time of social distancing and self-quarantine, I will be creating and sharing some short educational videos on my YouTube Channel (lifeofanagagent). Please subscribe and follow me at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbb_ybu-yhFd2XLZK5C6YQ?

These videos will be less than 15-20 minutes, most likely, and will be on various agriculture topics. The first one I posted this past weekend is on calving. It is seven minutes long. Since it is calving season for most of us, I thought it was a good idea to take this opportunity to explain parturition or the birthing process.

Other forms of social media you can follow me on: Instagram and Twitter : @lifeofanagagent; Facebook : @campcoagrilife

If you have a recommendation for a topic for a future YouTube video, please email it to me!

Also, canceled are all 4-H programming through April.

Sincerely,

Miss Kaycee Davis-CEA Agriculture

Camp County

Kaycee.davis@ag.tamu.edu