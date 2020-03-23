" /> Brookshires To GIve Employees Appreciation Pay – EastTexasRadio.com
Brookshires To GIve Employees Appreciation Pay

6 hours ago

 

 

From Brookshire Grocery Company:

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is proud to announce an appreciation pay for all hourly retail and logistics employees in recognition for the tireless dedication and selfless service to their respective communities. Employees will receive a temporary pay increase of $1 per hour effective March 24 – May 1, 2020.

“We cannot thank our employees enough for their determination, commitment and care for our customers. We are trying to do everything we can to give back as a reflection of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our incredibly dedicated retail and logistics employees are going above and beyond in meeting our customers’ needs. As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open and keep our operations moving to get products on the shelves.”

This pay increase is following a discretionary bonus given last week that was up to one half week’s pay for all active employees. The company is committed to recognizing and honoring its employees.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs almost 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

