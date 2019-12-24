Texas A&M University- Commerce Women’s Basketball Still Undefeated Plus Packers Win North In Today’s Sports Update

The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team used a four-quarter effort to knock off Tarleton 72-63 this past weekend. The game was back and forth throughout until the Lions made a late push to get the win. The win brings the Lions to 11-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The 11 consecutive wins, ties a program record, which was set in 2006-07. The Texans fall to 6-4 on the year and 1-4 in conference play.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team lost a hard-fought 94-91 game against Tarleton this weekend. The Lions had a chance to tie the game late but could not get their final shot to fall to extend the action. The loss brings the Lion to 7-4 on the season and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Texans improved to 5-6 on the year and 1-4 in conference play.

The Lions men and women both enter the holiday break and will return to action on January 2, as they host Cameron. The women at 5:30 and the men at 7:30 p.m

After a run to the regional final, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has finished the 2019 season as the No. 11 team in the nation in the final American Football Coaches Association Division II coaches’ poll, as announced Monday. The Lions defeated two undefeated teams on the road in Tarleton and Colorado School of Mines, advancing to the regional final before seeing the season end at eventual national runner-up Minnesota State.

It’s Dec 24 and Jason Garrett still has a job with the Cowboys somehow.

In Monday night Football, the Green Bay Packers became the North Division Champs with a 23-10 win last night over the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a deal on Monday, Lynch’s agent announced. Lynch’s contract is for this season only, Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers and the postseason. The Seahawks also signed Robert Turbin, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Seahawks. Lynch and Turbin fill backfield spots that opened Sunday with Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise sustaining season-ending injuries.

The Carolina Panthers have interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head-coaching job. The interview took place after the Panthers’ loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. The Panthers declined to publicly comment on their coaching search.McCarthy, 56, was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after nearly 13 seasons as Green Bay’s head coach.

Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson is among several Baltimore Ravens starters, including injured running back Mark Ingram, who will not play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Ingram, who left Sunday’s game in Cleveland early in the fourth quarter, has a mild to moderate calf strain.

There is one college bowl game games on tap for today. It’s the SOFI Hawaii Bowl featuring Hawaii vs BYU at 7:00 pm on ESPN. Yesterday UCF rolled Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Ohio State is No. 2, Louisville is 3rd, Duke is 4th, Kansas is 5th, Oregon is No. 6, Baylor No. 7, Auburn is 8th, Memphis is 9th and Villanova is 10th. Texas Tech is No. 23.

Free-agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested and fined over an altercation with police at Saturday’s Buffalo Bills’ New England Patriots game. Caitlin Hill repeatedly tried to enter Gillette Stadium with an oversized bag, Foxborough Police chief administrator Robert Bolger said she was arrested on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges after she refused to leave the area when ordered by police