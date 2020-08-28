" /> Texas And Florida Now In Virtual Tie For The Second Most COVID-19 Cases In U.S. – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas And Florida Now In Virtual Tie For The Second Most COVID-19 Cases In U.S.

3 hours ago

Texas and Florida are now in a virtual tie for the second most COVID-19 cases. Dr. Catherine Troisi, UT School of Public Health Infectious Disease epidemiologist, says opening schools is not a good idea. She says while children and teens may have a better outcome if they become ill, their parents, grandparents, and teachers likely will do worse. Plus, she doesn’t think children will do well with keeping a distance from each other or mask etiquette.

Troisi adds there were upticks after Memorial Day and Fourth of July and fears there will be another rise in cases after Labor Day. She says you might be tired of this, but the virus doesn’t care.

