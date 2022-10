Pickleball is moving into prime time. There is even a pro league… Major League Pickleball and it’s based in Texas. Tom Brady is the latest high profile investor in the sport. And those with the league says this is just the start. Pickleball is similar to tennis. It’s played on a smaller court with paddles instead of racquets. The plan is to add four more professional teams next year and double both the number of tournaments and prize money.