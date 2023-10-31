New Features Available on My Texas Hunt Harvest App

AUSTIN — In preparation for the Nov. 4 opening of general deer hunting season, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has updated the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app with a new Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Zone information tool.

The interactive map tool allows hunters to view zone boundaries and tap any location in the state to determine if it is in or near a CWD Zone.

TPWD has implemented several new CWD zones since the last hunting season, so hunters across the state can use the app to stay aware of new boundaries and determine if their harvest was in a zone.

Other features of the free app include:

Display an electronic copy of your license

Complete mandatory hunt harvest reporting

Log your harvested game species

View your harvest history on your smartphone or tablet

After a one-time login, you can easily access your TPWD customer number for future reference

Save and retrieve harvest history, even if you replace or reset your device

Reportar su cosecha en español o en inglés – report your harvest in English or Spanish

Users who have automatic updates for apps turned off on their devices will need to manually update their apps before they can use the new features.

For more information about the disease, visit the CWD page on the TPWD Website.