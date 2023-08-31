Texas Land Management Agencies Encourage Texans To Prevent Wildfires During Dove Hunting Season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas­ — During the upcoming dove hunting season, Texans are urged to help protect the lands and natural resources we all love by being mindful of activities that may cause a wildfire.

Persistent triple-digit temperatures and minimal rainfall over the past two months have resulted in parched vegetation across the state, which increases the likelihood of dangerous wildfires. Any outdoor activities that create heat or sparks can ignite dry vegetation and wildfire.

“Since mid-June, devastating wildfires have marked Texas burning more than 75,000 acres,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. As Texans recreate this hunting season, it is essential to remember that your actions can leave a lasting impact, and everyone has a role to play when preventing wildfires.”

Every year, hunters take to Texas lands for the start of dove hunting season. Wildfires caused by vehicles, trailers, ATV/UTVs, and other equipment frequently used while hunting and camping are expected during the season, which occurs each year from September to January.

This year, conditions are favorable for wildfire ignitions, and Texas land management agencies urge everyone to be cautious on hunts, whether on public or private land.

“We are excited to welcome hunters back to the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas for another successful season. Hunting season is one of the busiest times on the forests and grasslands, and safety is always our primary concern,” said Kimpton Cooper, National Forest and Grasslands in Texas Forest Supervisor. “Combining efforts with our state partners to spread awareness while encouraging our visitors to follow guidelines can significantly reduce the risk of wildfires during hunting season. Remember, practicing responsible behavior and vigilance can help preserve the natural environment and ensure everyone’s safety.”

As the upper-level ridge continues over Texas, widespread temperatures will remain in the triple-digits with lower relative humidity values. With little to no improvement in fuel dryness, we expect fire potential to persist for North, Central, and East Texas.

“As Texans venture outdoors, it’s important to remember just how dry the vegetation is. It doesn’t take much for an accidental spark or carelessness to cause a wildfire,” said Chis Schenk, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Statewide Fire Program Leader. “The high temperatures cause fires to spread rapidly and make it hard for firefighters to work. Please enjoy the outdoors, but be careful with fire.”

Nine out of ten wildfires in Texas are human-caused, and everyone can make a difference by taking personal responsibility for their actions. Remain vigilant as drought conditions continue to expand and intensify, and be cautious with any activity that may cause a spark.

To avoid accidentally starting a wildfire while dove hunting:

Avoid driving over and parking on dry grass – the heat from your vehicle can easily ignite the grass.

Always check with local officials for burn bans or other outdoor burning restrictions. Each county in Texas sets and lifts its burn bans. View the latest burn ban map here: https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/burnbans/ .

If you are taking a trailer out on your adventures, ensure that you inflate the tires properly, check chains so they don’t contact the road, and any loose metal will not continually hit anything else, all of which can cause sparks.

Always be ready to put out a fire should one start. Have a shovel and water in camp and a fire extinguisher with you at all times.