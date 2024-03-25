Texas Lottery And Texas Motor Speedway Team Up To Fuel Luck

AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery and Texas Motor Speedway have joined together again to rev up luck for lottery players and racing fans through the new LUCKY 7s scratch ticket game. The new $5 game features chances to win a $100,000 top prize and integrates a series of promotional second-chance drawings. The drawings give players with non-winning tickets a chance to win exclusive Texas Motor Speedway prizes, including an Ultimate Driving Experience. Representatives from both organizations introduced the new game and discussed the prizes during a press conference on Sunday, March 24 in advance of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“Texas Motor Speedway has been a valuable partner of the Texas Lottery since 2015 and we’re excited to collaborate with them on the new LUCKY 7s scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings,” said Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery. “In addition to the great cash prizes available in the game, LUCKY 7s offers opportunities to win unique Texas Motor Speedway merchandise prize packs and experiential prizes that cannot be obtained in any other way. We think Texas Lottery players and racing fans will love the excitement of our continued partnership and these exclusive prizes.”

The LUCKY 7s scratch ticket game launched on Monday, March 18 and is available at Texas Lottery® retailers where scratch ticket games are sold. The game offers more than $23 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $100,000. Overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 4.11, including break-even prizes. Players may enter non-winning scratch tickets from the game into any of the four promotional second-chance drawings to be held throughout the run of the game for chances to win one-of-a-kind Texas Motor Speedway merchandise prize packs and experiential prizes.

“The nine-year collaboration between Texas Motor Speedway and the Texas Lottery is a testament to the power of partnership making a positive impact on the community while providing great entertainment to fans,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Mark Faber. “The new Lucky 7 scratch ticket game is a fun and thrilling way to promote our decade of partnership to both Texas Motor Speedway race fans and Texas Lottery players.”

Each promotional second-chance drawing will award 250 Texas Motor Speedway Merchandise Prize Packs and one VIP Suite Experience package. In a final, Special Drawing, one player will be selected from all entries received from the first four drawings – including those already selected to win Merchandise Prize Packs and VIP Suite Experiences – to win an Ultimate Driving Experience, which is a private day at the track for the winner and their 15 guests. These lucky winners will attend a world-class driving experience taught by professional drivers and have the opportunity to drive luxury, exotic cars of their choice on the Texas Motor Speedway track. The package includes a visit and meet and greet with a professional driver, a private lunch on site, a video keepsake of the experience and four hotel rooms for one night.

The first three entry deadlines for the separate second-chance drawings are April 26, May 31 and July 5, with the fourth drawing and Special Drawing date yet to be determined. For more information about the LUCKY 7s scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings, visit texaslottery.com.

In fiscal year 2023, the Texas Lottery was proud to generate $2.131 billion for the Foundation School Fund and $29 million for the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, the highest contributions to Texas education and Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.