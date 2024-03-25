Paris High School Student Receives $1,000 Scholarship from Paris Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers

Paris Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers presented Tianya Williams with a $1,000.00 scholarship for being their A+ Athlete of the Week.

Tianya has been a constant A/B Honor Roll student for the Wildcats, making her one of the top-ranked seniors in her class for 2024. In her free time, she spends a great deal of her time doing volunteer work, helping out at places such as the local food pantry and coaching multiple sports for youth programs in Paris.

On the court, Tianya is a force to be reckoned with. Despite facing setbacks like COVID and injury, she has displayed remarkable resilience and skill, earning accolades such as District Newcomer of the Year and Red River Valley MVP. Her leadership and competitive spirit have propelled her team to success, culminating in a bi-district championship and reaching the 1,000-career point mark.

Tianya is described as having a lighthearted and silly side that emerges among teammates. She leads by example, emphasizing the importance of integrity and hard work in everything she does. Tianya understands the significance of her actions beyond the spotlight, believing in doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Her commitment to excellence both on and off the court serves as an inspiration to those around her, demonstrating the power of perseverance and integrity in achieving one’s goals. And that’s why Tianya Williams is Paris Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers A+ Athlete of the week!