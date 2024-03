Texas has banned abortions, but there are exceptions. The State Medical Board is deep-diving into Texas’ rules Friday over complaints that they are too vague. Capitol lobbyist Steve Bresnen and his wife Amy are pushing the board to approve a list of conditions that fall into the life-threatening category. It’s all backed up in medical journals. That would give guidance to doctors about when they could legally perform an abortion without the threat of spending the rest of their lives in jail.