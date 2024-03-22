Sandlin Header 2022
Immigration Judges Toss Deportation Cases Because Of Homeland Security Paperwork Errors

New immigration data is providing another embarrassment for the Department of Homeland Security. Roughly 200 thousand deportation cases have been thrown out by immigration judges because the agency failed to file the required Notice to Appear on time. Texas Senator John Cornyn says this could have been prevented if the Biden administration had enforced the law at the southern border. The data, which came from the transactional records access clearinghouse, shows Houston as a hot spot for many of the dismissals.

