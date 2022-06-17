Texas Prepares for Hurricane Season With Training Exercise at State Emergency Operations Center

TDEM Reminds Texans to Engage in Personal Preparedness This Hurricane Season

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) hosted a large-scale hurricane exercise involving representatives from more than 30 state agencies and partner organizations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center in Austin this week. The multi-day exercise hosted by TDEM in conjunction with the Texas Emergency Management Council, aims at affirming the state’s readiness in preparing for, responding to, recovering from and mitigating against hurricanes.

“The collaboration during this hurricane exercise is crucial to ensuring state resources are ready to respond when disaster strikes,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “As Texas state agencies and our partners bolster preparedness efforts, TDEM reminds Texans to take necessary precautions now to enhance preparedness before the next disaster hits.”

Chief Kidd reminded Texans to stay informed, heed the guidance of local officials, monitor local weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, build a kit containing emergency supplies, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage.

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1 and runs through November 30.

Texans are encouraged to visit the Texas Hurricane Center at gov.texas.gov/hurricane and ready.gov/hurricanes for preparedness resources and safety tips.

TDEM’s disaster portal can be accessed at tdem.texas.gov/disasters.