Texas Sales Tax Holiday August 7 – 9

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers the annual

sales tax holiday for certain clothing items, footwear, backpacks and

school supplies is scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-9.

The law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, saving

shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax

holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set in statute by the Texas

Legislature.

The statute specifically excludes special clothing or footwear that is

primarily designed for athletic activity (cleats, baseball gloves, etc.) or

protective use (industrial or medical-grade masks) and that is not normally

worn except when used for that activity. However, cloth and disposable

fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing and are

exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on

the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org

The Comptroller’s office encourages all consumers to promote social

distancing while shopping at local retail locations. During the annual

sales tax holiday, qualifying items also can be purchased online or by

telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store

purchases) tax free, when either:

– the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during

the exemption period; or

– the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the

order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery

is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.