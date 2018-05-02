Texas Sales Tax Totaled $2.7b

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $2.7 Billion in April

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.7 billion in April, 13.4 percent more than in April 2017.

“April state sales tax collections grew significantly across all major economic sectors,” Hegar said. “While the strongest growth was in remittances from oil and gas-related sectors, tax receipts from retail trade and restaurants also grew briskly.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in April 2018 was up 9.8 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue is the most significant source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58 percent of all tax collections.

Revenue from other significant taxes on motor vehicle sales and rentals, motor fuel and oil and natural gas production also rose in April 2018:

motor vehicle sales and rental fees — $293.2 million, up 32.1 percent from April 2017;*

motor fuel taxes — $322.6 million, up 2.1 percent from April 2017; and

oil and natural gas production taxes — $445.2 million, up 56.1 percent from April 2017.