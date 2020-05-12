Texas Stores Are Limiting How Much Meat You Can Buy

Grocery shoppers at Texas stores were met with a new warning this week.

First it was toilet paper that ran low. then it was cleaning supplies. Now, grocers in Texas are limiting how much meat you can buy. The coronavirus has spread like wildfire through the state’s meat packing plants. Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says this is going to stick around for about a month, as CDC workers help the plants get back to work.

There had been rumors that farmers and ranchers across the state are being told to destroy crops and euthanize livestock amid the coronavirus outbreak. He says that is not true. The Centers for Disease Control is now working with the meat packing plants to get them back to work in a safe way.