Texas’ Unemployment Rate Falls to New Record Low 3.8 Percent

Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent in August 2018 and setting a new record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in four decades. The Texas economy added 15,600 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in September. Annual employment growth for Texas was 3.3 percent in September, marking 27 consecutive months of annual growth.