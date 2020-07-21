The DPS Needs Public’s Help

DPS Seeks Public’s Help with Finding Hit and Run Suspect

TYLER – DPS Troopers in Upshur County ask for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash on July 17, 2020, at 11:22 am, which resulted in the death of a motorist on US 271 North, three miles north of Gilmer.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The Dodge struck the back of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, causing the Ford to cross into the southbound lanes of traffic where a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer struck it. The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving, to UT Health–Tyler, where he later died.

Based on the investigation, DPS would like the public to identify the individuals and vehicle pictured above. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.