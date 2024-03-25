Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
They Find The Missing Hunt County Man

The search for Mark Dobson, 70, of Hunt County, ended after discovering him deceased. Dobson was an Alzheimer’s patient. Friends reported him missing from his home on March 5. They last saw him near Wolfe City on CR 4719.

