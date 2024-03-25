Good Luck!

The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket was able to match the numbers drawn Saturday night. Those winning numbers, pulled on March 23, were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. With a winner, Powerball officials can estimate the jackpot at $800 million, with a cash value of $384.8 million. If it’s won at that size, the jackpot will rank as the sixth-largest in Powerball history, surpassing a $842.4 million prize in Michigan on New Year’s Day. Tuesday, Mega Millions is worth $1,100,000,000.