Threatening A Judge Gets You Three Years

A court sentenced Tiffani Gish, 50, of Houston, on Friday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of threatening a Florida judge who is overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents. Gish pleaded guilty last November to threatening U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The Justice Department said Gish left voicemails threatening to kill the judge while claiming to be a member of several military combat units. They also sentenced her to three years of supervised release.