UPDATE Three Injured In Hopkins County I-30 Crash, Driver Arrested

A woman and two children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night on I-30 in Sulphur Springs in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger car, 32-year-old Tommy Lee Jones of 32-year-old Heber Springs, Arkansas ran from the scene of the crash, leaving the injured children inside the car. He was arrested for accident causing injury and further investigation revealed that he was also wanted on an outstanding Parole Violation warrant out of Arkansas.