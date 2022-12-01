Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Pelicans (13-8) 126 – Raptors (11-10) 108

Thunder (9-13) 119 – Spurs (6-16) 111

Nuggets (14-7) 120 – Rockets (5-16) 100

Thursday

Mavericks at Detroit Pistons 6:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Thursday

Ducks (6-15-2) at Dallas Stars (13-6-4) 7:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Bills (8-3) at Foxboro Patriots (6-5) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

FIFA – WORLD CUP

After a nonstop 13-day marathon ends Friday, the teams left has no days off before the round of 16 begins with Netherlands vs. USA and Australia vs. Argentina this Saturday. The USA will play Saturday at 9:00 am and Australis is at 1:00 pm, both on FOX.

COLLEGE

Football Playoff to 12 teams in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. ESPN learned from a source on Wednesday night that the Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025. In early September, the College Football Playoff board of managers voted to expand the CFP to 12 teams starting in 2026.

HIGH SCHOOL

Last Tuesday night, North Lamar celebrated their girl’s head coach Brittney Tisdell’s 100th win. She began her coaching career at Cooper ISD before moving to Paris High. Next, she picked up her first head coach position at Corsicana Mildred. Tisdell then took the head position at Sulphur Springs, making playoffs all three years and winning district once. Finally, in the fall of 2021, she landed at North Lamar.