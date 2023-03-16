Thursday’s Sports

Ezekiel Elliott

NBA

Wednesday

Rockets (17-52) 114 – Lakers (34-36) 110

Mavericks (35-35) 137 – Spurs (18-51) 128

Thursday

Thunder (34-35) at Toronto Raptors (33-36) at 6:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (37-18-13) at Edmonton Oilers (37-23-8) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott ends his Cowboys career with 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns, and 80 total touchdowns, ranking third in franchise history in all three categories behind hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. Elliott was signed through the 2026 season and scheduled to make $10.9 million in base salary next season. Cutting him saves the team $4 million.

COLLEGE

Wednesday

NCAAM

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15) 84 – No. 16 TX Southern (14-21) 61

Thursday

No. 16 TX &M-Corpus (24-10) at Birmingham vs. No. 1 Alabama (29-5) at 1:45 pm CBS

No. 9 Illinois (20-12) at Des Mones vs. No. 8 Arkansas (20-13) at 3:30 pm TBS

No. 15 Colgate (26-8) at Des Mones vs. No. 2 Texas (26-8) at 6:25 pm TBS

No. 16 N. Kentucky (22-12) at Birmingham vs. No. 1 Houston (31-3) at 8:20 pm TNT

No. 13 Louisiana (26-7) at Orlando vs. No. 4 Tennessee (23-10) at 8:40 pm CBS

No. 10 Penn State (22-13) at Des Mones vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (25-9) at 8:55 pm TBS