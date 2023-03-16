Thursday’s Sports

Ezekiel Elliott
NBA
Wednesday
Rockets (17-52) 114 – Lakers (34-36) 110
Mavericks (35-35) 137 – Spurs (18-51) 128
Thursday
Thunder (34-35) at Toronto Raptors (33-36) at 6:30 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (37-18-13) at Edmonton Oilers (37-23-8) at 8:00 pm ESPN+
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott ends his Cowboys career with 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns, and 80 total touchdowns, ranking third in franchise history in all three categories behind hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. Elliott was signed through the 2026 season and scheduled to make $10.9 million in base salary next season. Cutting him saves the team $4 million.
COLLEGE
Wednesday
NCAAM
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15) 84 – No. 16 TX Southern (14-21) 61
Thursday
No. 16 TX &M-Corpus (24-10) at Birmingham vs. No. 1 Alabama (29-5) at 1:45 pm CBS
No. 9 Illinois (20-12) at Des Mones vs. No. 8 Arkansas (20-13) at 3:30 pm TBS
No. 15 Colgate (26-8) at Des Mones vs. No. 2 Texas (26-8) at 6:25 pm TBS
No. 16 N. Kentucky (22-12) at Birmingham vs. No. 1 Houston (31-3) at 8:20 pm TNT
No. 13 Louisiana (26-7) at Orlando vs. No. 4 Tennessee (23-10) at 8:40 pm CBS
No. 10 Penn State (22-13) at Des Mones vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (25-9) at 8:55 pm TBS