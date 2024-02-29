Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Pacers (34-26) 123 – Pelicans (35-25) 114

Mavericks (34-25) 136 – Raptors (22-37) 125

Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double. That means the Dallas Mavericks did in the host Toronto Raptors with a 136-125 win. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, is the first player in league history to record a 30-point triple-double on his birthday. He has scored 25 or more points in nine straight games, topping 40 twice in that stretch.

Thursday

Thunder (41-17) at San Antonio Spurs (11-48) at 7:30 pm

Rockets (25-33) at Phoenix Suns (34-24) at 8:00 pm

On Wednesday, the NBA denied the game protest the New York Knicks lodged in the aftermath of their 105=-103 loss at the Houston Rockets earlier this month. The Knicks filed the protest with the league to dispute the February 12 loss, citing concerns about the validity of the last-second foul call that made the scoring difference.

NHL

Thursday

Jets (37-15-5) at Dallas Stars (35-17-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

The Dallas Stars addressed their most significant need Wednesday when they acquired defenseman Chris Tanev (TEE-nef) as part of a three-team trade with the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 20 Oklahoma (21-7 15-20) 71 – No. 2 Texas (26-4 13-4) 70

Lamar (20-5 14-1) at A&M-Commerce (11-14 6-9) at 6:30 pm KETR 88.9

After spending 19 days away from the Field House, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team returns home Thursday night to host Southland-leading Lamar.

Thursday

NCAAM

No. 9 LSU (24-4 11-3) at Georgia (12-15 3-11) at 8:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 8 Iowa State (22-6 11-4) 58 – Oklahoma (19-9 7-8) 45

No. 18 South Carolina (25-5 11-4) 70 – Texas A&M (15-13 6-9) 68

HIGH SCHOOL

All four MPISD Winter Guard teams traveled to the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) contest at Pine Tree High School in Longview on Saturday, February 24. Forty-five teams representing schools from North Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma competed in eleven different divisions.

The Lady Tigers played at Pinecrest CC in Longview on Monday, February 26. On the hot, windy day, sophomore Kylee Strickland led the Lady Tigers with an 81, suitable for a tie for 2nd place. Senior Sophie Greco shot a 101, and junior Kate Ball finished with a 114. The Lady Tigers will play their last rounds before spring break at Hideaway Lake Golf Club on Monday, March 4. Benny Blaser coaches MPHS golf.

BASKETBALL

GIRL’S STATE SEMIFINALS

Thursday

3A

Rains (36-2) vs. Columbus (26-10) at 3:00 pm

5A

Frisco Liberty (32-7) vs. Richmond Randle (30-8) at 7:00 pm

BOY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Friday

6A REGION II

Rockwall vs. Nimitz at Lufkin at 5:30 pm

5A REGION II

The Colony vs. Longview at Garland at 6:00 pm

Lone Star vs. Lancaster at Garland at 7:30 pm

4A REGION II

Anna vs. Carter at Commerce at 8:00 pm

3A REGION II

Paradise vs. Tatum at Prosper at 6:00 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Ponder at Prosper at 7:30 pm

2A REGION II

Nort Hopkins vs. Lipan at McKinney at 5:00 pm

Muenster vs. Poolville at McKinney at 7:00 pm

2A REGION III

Martins Mill vs. Beckville at Athens at 6:00 pm

LaPoynor vs. Shelbyville at Athens at 8:00 pm

1A REGION III

Dodd City vs. Gordon at Mansfield at 5:00 pm