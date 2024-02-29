Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Wednesday
Pacers (34-26) 123 – Pelicans (35-25) 114
Mavericks (34-25) 136 – Raptors (22-37) 125
Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double. That means the Dallas Mavericks did in the host Toronto Raptors with a 136-125 win. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, is the first player in league history to record a 30-point triple-double on his birthday. He has scored 25 or more points in nine straight games, topping 40 twice in that stretch.
Thursday
Thunder (41-17) at San Antonio Spurs (11-48) at 7:30 pm
Rockets (25-33) at Phoenix Suns (34-24) at 8:00 pm
On Wednesday, the NBA denied the game protest the New York Knicks lodged in the aftermath of their 105=-103 loss at the Houston Rockets earlier this month. The Knicks filed the protest with the league to dispute the February 12 loss, citing concerns about the validity of the last-second foul call that made the scoring difference.
NHL
Thursday
Jets (37-15-5) at Dallas Stars (35-17-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
The Dallas Stars addressed their most significant need Wednesday when they acquired defenseman Chris Tanev (TEE-nef) as part of a three-team trade with the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils.
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Wednesday
No. 20 Oklahoma (21-7 15-20) 71 – No. 2 Texas (26-4 13-4) 70
Lamar (20-5 14-1) at A&M-Commerce (11-14 6-9) at 6:30 pm KETR 88.9
After spending 19 days away from the Field House, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team returns home Thursday night to host Southland-leading Lamar.
Thursday
NCAAM
No. 9 LSU (24-4 11-3) at Georgia (12-15 3-11) at 8:00 pm ESPN2
NCAAM
Wednesday
No. 8 Iowa State (22-6 11-4) 58 – Oklahoma (19-9 7-8) 45
No. 18 South Carolina (25-5 11-4) 70 – Texas A&M (15-13 6-9) 68
HIGH SCHOOL
All four MPISD Winter Guard teams traveled to the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) contest at Pine Tree High School in Longview on Saturday, February 24. Forty-five teams representing schools from North Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma competed in eleven different divisions.
The Lady Tigers played at Pinecrest CC in Longview on Monday, February 26. On the hot, windy day, sophomore Kylee Strickland led the Lady Tigers with an 81, suitable for a tie for 2nd place. Senior Sophie Greco shot a 101, and junior Kate Ball finished with a 114. The Lady Tigers will play their last rounds before spring break at Hideaway Lake Golf Club on Monday, March 4. Benny Blaser coaches MPHS golf.
BASKETBALL
GIRL’S STATE SEMIFINALS
Thursday
3A
Rains (36-2) vs. Columbus (26-10) at 3:00 pm
5A
Frisco Liberty (32-7) vs. Richmond Randle (30-8) at 7:00 pm
BOY’S REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Friday
6A REGION II
Rockwall vs. Nimitz at Lufkin at 5:30 pm
5A REGION II
The Colony vs. Longview at Garland at 6:00 pm
Lone Star vs. Lancaster at Garland at 7:30 pm
4A REGION II
Anna vs. Carter at Commerce at 8:00 pm
3A REGION II
Paradise vs. Tatum at Prosper at 6:00 pm
Chapel Hill MP vs. Ponder at Prosper at 7:30 pm
2A REGION II
Nort Hopkins vs. Lipan at McKinney at 5:00 pm
Muenster vs. Poolville at McKinney at 7:00 pm
2A REGION III
Martins Mill vs. Beckville at Athens at 6:00 pm
LaPoynor vs. Shelbyville at Athens at 8:00 pm
1A REGION III
Dodd City vs. Gordon at Mansfield at 5:00 pm