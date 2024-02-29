Paris Police Report For Thursday, February 29

Cody Wayne Shaw

Officers arrested Cody Wayne Shaw, 42, Wednesday at Walmart for theft. During a search, Shaw had possession of methamphetamine in his sock. They charged him with misdemeanor theft as well as Possession of Controlled Substances.

Kenndall Cheraill Johnson | Davion Donzel Harrison

Wednesday, officers of the Paris Police Department Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search warrant in the 1200 block of 17th NE. They found Cocaine and Marijuana while searching the residence. Officers arrested Kenndall Cheraill Johnson, 35, and Davion Donzel Harrison, 38, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Kyce Josette Woods

Officers responded to the 100 block of NW 24th Wednesday about a disturbance. They met with the complainant, who told them he wanted Kyce Josette Woods, 21, to leave the residence. Woods, who did not live there, refused to leave, even after being informed of the consequences of failure to leave by officers. They had to arrest Woods for Criminal Trespassing at a habitation and placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

There was a disturbance Wednesday in the 10-block of SW 32nd. Officers made contact with a victim who advised that another family member had assaulted them by striking them on the head with a wooden walking stick. Officers observed injuries to the victim’s head and other places, indicating that the suspect had attacked them and left the scene. Police issued a protective order on behalf of the victim, and the investigation continues.

Officers made three traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and answered 91 calls for service on Wednesday, February 28.

Captain John T. Bull