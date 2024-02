Van D'Marcreus Grissom

The alleged leader of a local gang, Van D’Marcreus Grissom, 34, pled guilty to engaging in an organized criminal activity for money, a charge commonly known as money laundering. Bowie County’s 202nd District Court will decide Grissom’s punishment. Punishment could be anywhere from 15 to 99 years or life in prison. The jury expects to hear testimony that members of the gang Loyalty Cash Business hired men from other cities to commit murders in Texarkana.