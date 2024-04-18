Thursday’s Sports

NHL

For 60 minutes, they got one last chance to watch the team they came to love before the franchise, as they know it is no more. The Arizona Coyotes are moving to Salt Lake City in a deal they could sign in less than 24 hours after Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over Edmonton. Hockey could return within five years, but the stark reality is this is the end for the foreseeable future.

Stars (52-21-9) 2 – Blues (43-33-6) 1

Jake Oettinger made 26 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all three attempts in the shootout as the Central Division champion Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in their regular-season finale Wednesday night. Dallas waits to see who and when it plays at home in the first two games of the playoffs.

NBA

East 7th place vs. 8th place

76ers (47-35) 105 – Heat (46-36) 104

East 9th place vs. 10th place

Bulls (39-43) 131 – Hawks (36-46) 116

MLB

Wednesday

Braves (12-5) 5 – Astros (6-14) 4

Rangers (10-9) 5 – Tigers (10-8) 4

Josh Smith’s pinch-hit double in the top of the ninth drove home the winning run, and the Texas Rangers beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Wednesday.

COLLEGE

Wednesday

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Oklahoma (36-8) 6 – Wichita State 5

No. 12 Texas A&M (34-9) 11 – North Texas 1

No. 25 Texas State 10 – UTSA 0

BASEBALL

Wednesday

No. 2 Arkansas (32-5) 5 – Texas Tech (26-13) 4

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf record book is re-written following a second-place finish at the Southland Conference Championships this week at The Bandit Golf Club.

HIGH SCHOOL

Track

Mt Pleasant High School is asking for your help sending its Tigers and Lady Tigers off to Regionals today, April 18. Community members can park on Edwards around 1:45 pm to cheer and wave as the buses head to Arlington around 2:00 pm.

SOCCER

They have selected the following Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers for the All-District teams! Karina Torres is the MVP, and Jazlynn Chism is the sophomore of the year. Selena Cruz was named the Newcomer of the Year, and David Zaldivar was named Coach of the Year.

1st Team All-District

Mea Banda

Ahilin Hernandez

Eilene Martinez

Cinthya Ramirez

2nd Team All-District

Cinthia Flores

Valerie Colocho

Eva Garcia

Honorable Mention

Dalia Balderas

Alexia Hawkins

SUMMER

On opening day, in the first inning, Tyson Hernandez, age nine, of Bullard, was on second base attempting to steal third. He was sliding, feet first when he was hit in the chest with the ball. Tyson’s dad, Armando Hernandez Jr., is one of his coaches and went to help him back to the bench. Several coaches in the medical field began performing chest compressions. Ten compressions were administered before his pulse came back. Now, a cardiologist has cleared Tyson to play again.