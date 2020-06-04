Thursday’s Sports

NFL

In a statement released on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys quarterback is pledging $1 million to “improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy.” The lengthy statement comes just nine days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was in police custody. Floyd’s death has led to protests across the country.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced Wednesday, June 3, that he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games. He made the remarks during an interview Drew Brees did with Yahoo Finance. A Saints fan did not agree with Brees’ stance on the issue and set his No.9 jersey on fire.

MLB

MLB rejected the players’ proposal for a 114-game regular season with no additional salary cuts and will turn its attention to a shortened slate of perhaps 50 games or fewer. Owners last week proposed an 82-game schedule starting in early July.

NASCAR

NASCAR hopes that a Nashville reboot is good enough to make the sport a tough ticket in the heart of one of the south’s entertainment hot spots. The first step? Convincing its star drivers, the trip to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021 is the spark of a motorsports rebirth in the area and not just another lazy ride on an intermediate concrete track. And, that the Superspeedway will prove a worthy choice over the historic half-mile Fairgrounds.

COLLEGE

Two more Oklahoma State football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus for voluntary workouts. That brings the total to three. Senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth wrote on his Twitter account Wednesday that of the 150 staff, administrators, and athletes tested, three athletes had positives.

On Tuesday, a federal magistrate ordered Baylor University to stop trying to “hide the ball” and turn over documents to attorneys for 15 Jane Doe plaintiffs who allege someone sexually assaulted them and that the school was indifferent to the assaults. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin, wrote Baylor University had used documents produced by the Pepper Hamilton law firm, of Philadelphia, “as a sword and a shield,” to refuse to turn over the firm’s records to attorneys for 15 women suing the school.