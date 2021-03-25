Thursday’s Sports

Zaveion Chism-Okoh

NBA

Hornets (22-21) 122 – Houston Rockets (12-31) 97

Dallas (23-19) 128 – Timberwolves (10-34) 108

Grizzlies (21-20) 116 – Thunder (19-25) 107

Clippers (2916) 134 – San Antonio (22-19) 101

NHL

Thursday

Dallas Stars host Lightning at 7:30 pm

NCAAW

No. 2 Texas A&M 84 – No. 7 Iowa State 82

No. 6 Texas 71 – No. 3 UCLA 62

NCAA

New coach Steve Sarkisian’s first spring practice at Texas is on hold. Texas announced late Wednesday that it is pausing spring football practice sessions “as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols.”

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team saw its Lone Star Conference Tournament run end in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday night, falling in three sets to Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The Lions end the tournament with a 7-7 overall record, and the Javelinas move to 13-0 headed to next week’s semifinals.

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team took a 5-2 win dramatically over No. 9 Southern Arkansas University on Wednesday. Lightning ended the doubleheader to one game. The Lions are now 19-4 on the season, while the Muleriders are 9-4. The Lions move their winning streak to 15 games, the second-longest active streak in the nation and second-longest in program history.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s match against West Texas A&M will now be at 1:00 pm Friday. The game against DBU has been moved to 7:00 pm Sunday to accommodate this move. The Lions will honor their seniors before the Sunday match. Both matches are at the Lion Soccer Field.

The Texas A&M University track and field teams, will push themselves against some of the nation’s best this weekend at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant basketball talent continues across East Texas as the Autism All-Star Game selected seniors Autumn Jackson and Zaveion Chism-Okoh to participate. The games will be at Spring Hill High School on Saturday, March 27, with the girls tipping off at 5:30 pm and the boys at 7:00 pm.