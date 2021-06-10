Thursday’s Sports

Pleasant Grove 13 – Stephenville 0

NBA

Suns 123 – Nuggets 98

MLB

Texas (24-39) 4 – Giants (38-23) 3

Astros (35-26) 8 – Red Sox (37-25) 3

LSC

After a fantastic postseason run in the South-Central Regional Tournament, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday ranked the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team No. 9 in the final 2021 national coaches poll. In the fourth season in the program’s seven-year history, the Lions were ranked in the Top 25 to end the season. The No. 9 ranking ties with the 2018 team for the highest postseason ranking in program history, and it also marks the 48th consecutive poll in which A&M-Commerce has been in the nation’s top 25.

RXIV

The Paris Junior College men’s basketball team will hold a tryout at the Hunt Athletic Center on Sunday, June 13, at 1:30 pm. Any players interested in playing basketball at the junior college level are welcome to attend. The women’s and men’s soccer will hold tryouts at Noyes Stadium Saturday, June 12. The women’s tryout will be at 10:30 am, and the men’s tryout will be at 1:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

It was Pleasant Grove’s first State Tournament appearance since 2017, and the Hawks made the best of it. They sent Stephenville home with a 13-0 victory to advance at the Class 4A State Championship. It will be the Hawks’ first appearance in the state championship game since 2013. The bottom of the third was the turning point of Wednesday’s semi-final, as Pleasant Grove plated five runs in the inning on the way to a run-rule victory. Next up is Rusk, who eliminated Sinton 6-3. The game will be at 6:30 today.

In 1A, Kennard sent Hubbard packing with a 3-1 victory while Fayetteville did in Nazareth 4-0. In 2A, New Deal got the best of Shiner 14-1 in six, and Garrison stays alive with a 7-6 decision over Bosquevlle.