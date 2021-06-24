Thursday’s Sports

NBA

G1 Hawks (1-0) 116 – Bucks 113

Thursday

G3 Suns (2-0) vs. LA 8:00 pm ESPN

MLB

The Astros come up with four HRs and shut out the Orioles 13-0 for their tenth straight win.

Astros (46-26) 13 – Orioles (23-51) 0

Rangers (26-47) 5 – Athletics (46-31) 3

Thursday

Houston at Detroit 6:10 pm

Oakland at Texas 1:05 pm

NHL

G6 Islanders (3-3) 3 – Lightning 2

OLYMPICS

Alba-Golden’s graduate, Kaylee Bizzell, is a Stephen F. Austin pole vaulter who will compete at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, OR, hopes to get a ticket for Tokyo. Last February, she received confirmation that the 14-feet-nine inches she cleared at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships landed her a trip to Oregon for the trials.

7-ON-7

The Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station has high school-aged teams from across the state on the gridiron Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a championship. It is the tenth year for the 7-on-7 Tournament games at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

DIXIE

Dixie Youth Baseball selected John Toppings as a World Series Umpire for the Division II O-Zone in Laural, MS’ Superplex. The World Series is from Jul 29 through Aug 4.

It will be a busy weekend in Mount Vernon as 34 baseball teams, 17 T-Ball and 17 Coach Pitch, play in the Dixie Youth T-Ball and Coach Pitch North Regional Tournaments. It concludes Monday with the T-Ball Division I and II and the Coach-Pitch Division I and II winners advancing to the State Championship Series in Longview, July 16 and 17.