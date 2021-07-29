Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (55-40) 11 – Seattle (55-48) 4

Arizona (32-71) l 3 – Texas (36-66) 2

Texas and Houston are idle today before Seattle heads to Texas and the Stros head for San Francisco.

OLYMPICS

Caeleb Dressel got his first individual gold medal, and the Chinese women put together a record-setting relay. However, the most extensive action of the day session on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday came in the pool where America’s successor to Michael Phelps won gold in the 100-meter freestyle, and China’s women set a world record in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay. Dressel’s winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds.

The U.S. hoops team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young took an early lead against the team from Russia, then held on for an 18-15 victory Wednesday to win the title in the debut of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics.

Halfway through the nine-day competition, the American women have claimed two golds among 11 total swimming medals. Their male counterparts have won two golds and five medals overall.

China and Japan are ahead of the USA with 14 golds to 13. The U.S. leads silver with 14 and tied with Australia with ten bronze.

NFL

A Patrick Mahomes trading card broke a record after a buyer paid $4.3 million for the 2017 National Treasures NFL. Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto card. Patrick Mahomes is now a part-owner of a second Kansas City sports team, according to PWCC’s announcement on social media Wednesday. “This is the highest price ever paid for a football card!” The trading card marketplace said.

NCAA

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents has voted to direct Texas A&M University president Katherine Banks to support SEC expansion.

Following an executive session that lasted more than two hours, Chairman Tim Leach said the board had a good discussion of issues on the agenda, including the conference expansion’s communication process. In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the council said the following: “The decision in 2011 to join the Southeastern Conference has strengthened the position of Texas A&M University as a national leader in college athletics.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Robinson, near Waco, defeated Louisiana 2-0 in the southwest regional tournament on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, Robinson will advance to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina. Robinson will be one of 10 teams in the Little League Softball World Series, played August 11-August 18.