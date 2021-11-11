Thursday’s Sports

NFL

Baltimore at Miami 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.NET

NBA

Pistons (2-8) 112 – Houston (1-10) 104

Bulls (8-3) 117 – Dallas (7-4) 107

Oklahoma City (4-6) 108 – Pelicans (1-11) 100

San Antonio (4-7) 136 – Kings (5-7) 117

NHL

Predators (7-5-10 4 – Dallas (4-6-2) 2

Bob Murray has resigned as executive vice president and general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. The move is effective immediately, and Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program.

LSC

For the final time as a member of NCAA Division II, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team marches onto Memorial Stadium against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Lions will bid farewell to its senior class with a pregame ceremony to honor the 21 seniors.

WHO: A&M-Commerce vs. Eastern New Mexico

WHERE: Commerce | Memorial Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, Nov 13 at 4:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Honey Grove Police Chief, Leigh Dixon, says they arrested Honey Grove ISD’s head softball coach, Carley Price, 28, on six warrants. They included charges of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of minor sexual conduct after authorities say she shared very explicit messages and images with a 15-year-old student. Honey Grove PD began the investigation on Oct 26. Honey Grove ISD suspended Price pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Tickets for the 2021 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You can purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec 15)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm

Mt Pleasant girls’ basketball pushed the start times for Saturday’s game to noon for JV and 1:00 for Varsity due to Friday night’s football playoff. As a reminder, they play these games at the Junior High because Tiger Dolls will be using the High School gym.