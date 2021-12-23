Thursday’s Sports

NFL

Thursday

San Francisco at Tennessee 7:20 pm

NBA

Wednesday

Bucks (20-13) 126 – Houston (10-22) 106

Oklahoma City (11-19) 108 -0 Nuggets (15-15) 94

Thursday

Houston at Indiana 6:00 pm

New Orleans at Orlando 6:00 pm

Milwaukee at Dallas 7:30 pm

Oklahoma City at Phoenix 8:00 pm

San Antonio at Los Angeles 9:30 pm

NHL

Jets at Dallas – Postponed

COLLEGE

BOWL

Thursday

North Texas at Frisco vs. Miami OH 2:30 pm ESPN

Texas A&M has dropped out of the upcoming New Year’s Eve Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. A&M officials said the decision was necessary because of a combination of COVID-19 issues inside the program and season-ending injuries.

You may remember G.J. Kinne, the former Gilmer high school football star whose dad was shot at Canton and survived to coach at Sherman. G.J. is now the new head football coach at the University of the Incarnate Word. Kinne joins UIW from Central Florida as their co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs men’s soccer lost to McKinney North Tuesday 3-1 in the DFW metroplex.