Thursday’s Sports

Tiger Woods

MASTERS

It appears that Tiger Woods is playing in this year’s Masters. The announcement, which came during his Tuesday news conference, sent a jolt through the place long before passing thunderstorms offered up more electricity. There are also 90 other players vying for a green jacket, if you haven’t heard. It starts at 2:00 pm today on ESPN, and Vagas opens Tiger around a 100-1, the highest odds to win, for this week’s Masters, and dropped him down to 75-1 after his practice rounds.

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks (50-30) 131 – Pistons (23-57) 113

Jazz (48-32) 137 – Thunder (24-56) 101

Thursday

Spurs at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Maple Leaf’s at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Baylor University announced it has agreed to a new ten-year contract with Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV. Rhoades came to Baylor on July 13, 2016, and, over his six years in Waco, the university has won 24 Big 12 titles and six national championships. In June 2021, he was selected as Sports Business Journal‘s 2021 Athletics Director of the Year, marking the second Athletics Director of the Year honor earned by Rhoades in as many years.

Grambling State University’s new head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas decided to cut the entire team. Since February, she notified the 19 players about the roster change on Monday after being the team’s coach. In addition, they advised players that their scholarships would not be renewed based on their performance at recent practices held this semester. As a result, teammates are scrambling to find another program to transfer to in the off-season.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Texas High School Coaches Association announced that they had selected East Texas coaching legends Dennis Alexander and Andy Griffin for induction into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor. It happens at the 62nd annual Hall of Honor Induction Banquet set for July 16 in San Antonio as part of the THSCA Coaching School Convention. Alexander began his coaching career at Hughes Springs in 1972 and then Daingerfield, where Alexander had three consecutive state title appearances, winning the championship in 1983 and 1985. Griffin landed his first head coaching position at Hull Daisetta. Then, from 1968-to 1973, he served as Athletic Director and head football coach at White Oak, leading the school to four undefeated seasons.