Thursday’s Sports

Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015. According to Nielsen, Tuesday night’s game from Los Angeles, which the American League won 3-2, averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox. That is a decline of 9.7% from last year’s contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm Texas time.

NFL

Veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That move gives Tom Brady a new tight end target in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

Speaking of the Buccaneers, they face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Nov. 13, and the NFL say they have been “overwhelmed” by the demand for tickets for their first regular-season game in Germany. Tickets for the game went on sale Tuesday, but many fans were disappointed after over 770,000 people accessed the site simultaneously, according to an NFL spokesperson.

COLLEGE

The Southland Conference coaches and sports information directors picked the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team to finish sixth among eight teams in the Southland Conference during the 2022 season. It is the first year in the conference and the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Former Angelina Lady Roadrunner Brette Kohring has been named the new softball coach at Angelina College. Kohring will replace Josh Barnes, who left the program to pursue another coaching opportunity. Angelina went 38-16 in Barnes’ final year with the Lady Roadrunners. Barnes has hired by Angelina in 2020 and had his first season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He sat on the sidelines in 2021, with the school shutting down all athletic teams for the year. The Roadrunners play NTCC.