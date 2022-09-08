Thursday’s Sports

Tomcat Stadium – Tom Bean

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (88-49) 4 – Rangers (59-77) 3

Friday

Blue Jays at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Angels at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

NFL

Thursday

Bills at Inglewood taking on the Rams at 7:20 pm

US OPEN

They finally came up with a winner at 1:45 Texas time this morning. It was Carlos Alcaraz outlasting Jannik Sinner in a five-hour marathon.

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College Softball team will open the Fall 2022 season on the road Tuesday, Sep 13, traveling to Southern Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, Arkansas. Head Coach Josh Freeman will be back at the helm of the Eagle Softball team. The Eagles will bring back seven returners this year, with thirteen newcomers trying to help NTCC navigate their way to the playoffs this spring. The first home action for the Eagle Softball team will be on Saturday, Sep 17, at noon.

The baseball team will open the Fall 2022 season on Thursday, Sep 8 at 2:00 pm, hosting the Ontario Blue Jays from Canada. Head Coach Andy Morgan will be back for his sixth season as the leader of the Eagle Baseball team. The Eagles will bring back thirteen returners this year, with twenty-seven newcomers looking to make an impact for the Eagles. You can purchase tickets from the HomeTown Tickets Fan App that you can load onto your mobile device or by going to www.ntcceagles.com. No cash sales at the gate.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL denied the appeal of two student-athletes from Tom Bean High School for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee. As a result, they were ruled ineligible for varsity participation for two years. A third student-athlete from Tom Bean High School was also denied their appeal for varsity eligibility but was ruled ineligible for one year. Finally, the UIL denied a student-athlete’s appeal from Frisco Panther Creek High School for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

Thursday

White Oak hosts Harleton at 7:00 pm