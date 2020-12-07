" /> Titus County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Hess Louisiana Grills Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Holiday Sales Event 2020
Dane McLamore Header

Titus County Bookings

4 hours ago

 

Fifty-two-year-old Mary Jewett Thompson of  Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on two Navarro County warrants. She’s charged with Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Tampering with a Government Record with the intent to harm or defraud.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Jackson of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on Cass County warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Bond information was not available.

Thirty-two-old Charles Ray Hargett, Jr of Daingerfield for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. He was also charged with Burglary of a Building.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     