Titus County Bookings

Fifty-two-year-old Mary Jewett Thompson of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on two Navarro County warrants. She’s charged with Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Tampering with a Government Record with the intent to harm or defraud.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Jackson of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on Cass County warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Bond information was not available.

Thirty-two-old Charles Ray Hargett, Jr of Daingerfield for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. He was also charged with Burglary of a Building.