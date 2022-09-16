Titus County Bookings

Antonio Patino – Martinez

Titus County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Antonio Patino-Martinez on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member. They also charged him with Revocation of Probation on a conviction of Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond is $500,000 on the assault charge, but the court denied the probation violation.

JoseLuis Sandoval-Mendez

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Jose Luis Sandoval-Mendez for Assault on a Date, Household, or family member by impeding breath or circulation. They also charged him with two misdemeanors, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.