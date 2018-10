Forty-four-year old Jonathan Harrah of Mt Pleasant has been arrested in Titus County on a Gregg County warrant for abandoning/endangering a child. NO other information was available.

Twenty-five-year old Billy Joe Elliott of Talco was arrested in Titus County. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, two misdemeanors and violation of probation. Bond was set at $6,000 on the drug and misdemeanor charges but denied on the Violation of Probation charge.